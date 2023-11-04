A German shepherd puppy with a life-threatening condition which meant he did not want to eat or drink anything, is now loving life after specialist treatment at a renowned animal hospital near Newmarket.

Bailey’s illness meant his stomach, spleen, and the start of his small bowel, were all in his oesophagus, which required emergency surgery at Linnaeus-owned DWR Veterinary Specialists at Six Mile Bottom.

Bailey’s owner, Kim Abbott, from March, said: “Bailey, being a puppy, always loved his food, but after we had him for one week he didn’t want to eat or drink anything and just laid by the back door crying.

Bailey, who underwent surgery for a rare condition at DWR Veterinary Specialists near Newmarket

“Obviously, we were concerned and didn’t know what was wrong, so we rushed him to the emergency vets who carried out x-rays and referred us straight away to DWR.

“We didn’t know if our little boy was going to survive such a serious problem as most dogs with his condition don’t usually make it past a couple of months. We were also concerned as it was a high-risk procedure.”

Rachel Hattersley, specialist in small animal surgery and head of theatre at DWR , said “We carried out surgery to correct his abnormalities, and while Bailey’s mega-oesophagus means he continues to have issues with regurgitation and aspiration pneumonia, this has responded well

to medication to help with movement of the muscle in Bailey’s oesophagus and he is now much happier and healthier and back with his grateful owners.”