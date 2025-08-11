Upgrades to a village sports centre is one of six projects sharing a pot of over £665,000.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has announced £148,500 in funding for Burwell Community Sports Centre.

This will help improve the building’s energy efficiency, including the installation of solar panels, insulation, heat pumps, air conditioning and electric vehicle charging stations.

Burwell Community Sports Centre. Picture: Google

The upgrades are aimed at lowering operational costs and supporting the centre’s role as a sustainable community hub.

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "We’re revitalising community spaces, upgrading local facilities and reinforcing our commitment to building connected, empowered and resilient communities through meaningful collaboration.”

All projects received between £50,000 ad £150,000 in funding, with additional announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Other successful recipients include the Wildlife Trust (£116,670), Buckden Recreation Ground and Village Hall Trust (£130,000) and Project Abundance CIC (£110,000).