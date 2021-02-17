A Derby winning stable lad who was found hanged at his Exning home had tried to take his own life a number of times, an inquest heard.

Michael Curran, 54, was found dead in an upstairs loft space next to his flat in Harraton Court Stables on May 21 last year, Suffolk Coroners' Court was told yesterday.

Despite being popular within the racing community, and having looked after top class horses including Golden Horn and Kingman when he worked for John Gosden, the inquest heard he had been struggling with inner demons.

Michael Curran with Derby winner Golden Horn.

Mr Curran had been battling with alcoholism and depression, having been first diagnosed as depressed after the death of his partner in a road crash in 2017.

In a consultation with Dr Nicholas Rayner in March 2018, Mr Curran told him he thought about 'throwing himself in front of a train' and said that he had tried to end his life by slitting his wrists and then later trying to hang himself.

Jockey Darryll Holland, who was friends with Mr Curran and employed him as his driver, said in December 2017 he had seen him with marks around his neck.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Nigel Parsley, Suffolk's senior coroner said: "His death was most clearly a tragedy. He was clearly a gifted horseman and well loved by many." Pictured above Suffolk Coroners' Court. Picture by Mark Westley

"I said to him 'What had you been doing?' and he said 'I had tried to hang myself last night, but the rope snapped' and then he just burst out laughing, as Michael was that sort of character," he told the court.

"But when I left it just didn't bode well with me, and I kind of knew he was telling the truth."

Mr Holland said he had invited him to move out of his flat above the laundrette in Newmarket's Exning Road to his yard in Exning, which he did. Later he moved out of his house into a purpose built flat for Mr Curran, the court was told.

Memorial plaque placed on a tree for Michael Curran. Picture by Mark Westley.

Days before his death Mr Curran had driven Mr Holland to London's Heathrow Airport.

"I saw him walk to the Londis shop in Exning and he looked a bit worse for wear, and I said don't be drinking we've got to leave in the morning to take me to Canada," he said.

Mr Holland added that on the early morning drive he was 'a little but quiet' and 'didn't smell of alcohol'. "Michael is a bit deep, a deep sort of person, but there was nothing untoward or raised concerns on the journey," he said.

Mr Curran's body was found by Francis Curley after Mr Holland had asked him, as a senior member of staff at the yard, to go and check on him after he hadn't responded to messages. Mr Holland said when he couldn't get hold of him after multiple attempts he "didn't have a good feeling".

Mr Curran was pronounced dead at 3.31pm by paramedic Josh Davis. Pc Maria Hammond, who was one of the first on the scene, told the inquest officers had found nothing suspicious.

Inside the flat a note was left for his mother and brother: "Love you. I know you will be sad and maybe angry, but don't."

A post mortem by Dr Ashraf Sanduka, at West Suffolk Hospital, found he had died from hanging, and toxicology tests at Imperial College, London, found Mr Curran had been drinking. The blood samples also found he had not been taking his prescribed medication.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Nigel Parsley, Suffolk's senior coroner said: "His death was most clearly a tragedy. He was clearly a gifted horseman and well loved by many."

