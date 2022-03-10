A husband and wife team who run a business creating educational musicals and songs for children are celebrating hitting four million views in the past year on video sharing website YouTube.

Alex Highton, who is a musician, creates the videos with wife Trisha Highton, who is deputy head at Cheveley school, creating animations for them as part of their business, Silly School Education.

The songs, which are based around the UK curriculum, were initially created to help with online learning during lockdown, but that initial success is now being built on by the couple to monetise their project.

“We uploaded our first animated song in June 2020 and in the first few months it was just Cheveley school watching,” said Alex.

Alex and Trish Highton have been building a business based on education.

“But, in January 2021, I noticed a few more people were watching, including someone in Nepal, then it just got bigger month on month.

“We started writing the musicals for the school seven or eight years ago. One day Trisha was complaining about how dull the selection of plays on offer to the school were and I wrote one, just for fun.

“After some editing by Trisha, who always writes the best jokes, it was a big hit and the teachers asked us to write some more.

“I deal with the music and first drafts. Trisha whips them into shape and spends lots of time putting together extra resources which are there to make the teacher’s life easier.

“All plays come with extra details to make them simple for a school to produce, such as karaoke videos to help the kids to learn the songs and production notes for teachers to help them put the show on.

“Trisha deals with all that. Also, all the plays are downloadable, which means you order the play and have everything you need to get started.

“We actually sold lots of Christmas and Nativity plays this winter, with schools buying them all over the world, including the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

“We try to make sure that every single role in each play has at least one moment where the child really gets to shine or laugh, because you want to make something that kids will remember being part of forever.”

