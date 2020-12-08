A stalker who planted listening devices in his ex-wife's bedroom and had spare keys cut to her Soham home has avoided jail.

Brian Wilkin, 68, of Harry Palmer Close, Fordham, split from his wife of more than 30 years last year after he became obsessed with the idea that she had allegedly had an affair with a work colleague.

Wilkin first suspected his wife had been unfaithful in 2015 and as a result he spent four years following his wife and keeping tabs on where she was.

A stalker who planted listening devices in his ex-wife's bedroom and had spare keys cut to her Soham home has avoided jail.

After he moved out of the family home, Wilkin monitored the house on a daily basis and would carry out patrols, watching her from over her garden fence.

Two weeks after he moved out, his ex-wife's dog approached her with a black recording device in its mouth.

The woman then bought her own house in Soham but Wilkin continued stalking her and often made excuses to knock on her door.

He also called and visited the woman's workplace and told her colleagues of his suspicions about the affair.

In August 2019, a neighbour told Wilkin's ex-wife that her ex-husband had been seen entering her house while she was at work.

Having confronted her ex-husband, she discovered that he had had a spare key cut with which he was able to access the property.

Just one month later, he was seen entering the house again.

In November last year, the woman discovered a black recording device taped to the back of her bedside drawers while she was redecorating.

A fortnight later, Wilkin confronted her colleague's wife and told her about the alleged affair.

Wilkin was arrested on December 1, 2019, after a search of his home led to the discovery of a recording device and packaging and instructions for other ones.

Two keys which fit the front door of his ex-wife's new home were also found as well as notes of co-ordinates and a magnetic GPS car tracker.

Wilkin admitted his actions to the police and at an earlier hearing he pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order was made for 10 years.

DC Ash Bryce said: “The lengths Wilkin went to in order to stalk and harass his ex-wife are nothing sort of extraordinary. I can only imagine the horror the victim must have felt when she discovered the listening devices and that Wilkin had a key to her new home.

"His truly shocking actions were completely unacceptable and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that any type of stalking will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.

"No one should feel scared in their own home and we continue to work around the clock to safeguard victims and bring offenders before the courts."

