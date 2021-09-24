A limited edition bronze model of the iconic Newmarket Stallion statue is among the possessions of a well-known philanthropist set to go under the hammer next week.

The model, one of just 15 made, belonged to the late Simon Gibson, who died earlier this year at his home in Exning, and it will be sold by auctioneers Cheffins at their fine art sale in Cambridge on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bronze has an estimated value of between £1,200 and £1,800. The full sized version – sculpted by Marcia Astor and Allan Sly – of which Mr Gibson was one of the key funders, stands on the Stetchworth Toll roundabout close to the entrance to the town’s July Racecourse. It was unveiled to mark the start of the new millennium in 2000.

Stallion statue.

Comprising over 150 lots, the sale of items from Landwade Hall includes furniture, artwork and collectibles, with the highlight being a hunting scene, titled November Morning, by Sir Alfred Munnings, with an estimated value of between £30,000 and £50,000.

In addition, the original watercolour for the print, Once upon a Time, by Charles ‘Snaffles’ Johnson Payne, is set to sell for between £6,000 and £8,000. There is also a strong contingent of other sporting and animal paintings, with works by artists such as Peter Beigel and J.F Herring all to go under the hammer.

Sculptures include works by John Skeaping and Evgeny Lansere, whose work, The Steeplechase, has an estimated value of between £4,000 and £5,000.

Simon Gibson OB

In addition, the sale will see a series of high value furniture lots available, including a pair of 19th century cabinets, formerly from Exning House, later known as Glanely Rest when it was a home for the elderly, which have an estimated value of between £3,000 and £5,000.

Brett Tryner, director at Cheffins said: “This is a fantastic example of a traditional English country house sale, with a wide variety of items, all of which are bound to be of interest for private buyers and collectors. It represents a true opportunity for anyone looking for country house antiques as well as for collectors of sporting and equestrian art.”

