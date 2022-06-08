Two lanes along the A14 eastbound have reopened after a crash.

Delays had been reported alongside the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 close to Newmarket.

A National Highways East spokesperson said lanes one and two were now open, while lane three remains closed.

Delays of up to 45 minutes, and around four miles of congestion, can still be expected.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.