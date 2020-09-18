It’s been a six year labour of love for Star Wars fan Mark Gibson but he has finally completed his full-sized R2-D2 which now has pride of place in the living room of his Newmarket home.

Forty-six-year-old Mark began building the droid back in 2014 complete with sound making circuitry which emits the robot’s iconic beeps and brings it to life with lights.

Mark who works for BT, and who lives in Studlands Park, with his wife Michelle and eight-year-old son Rocko, said he has been a ‘massive’ fan of the George Lucas franchise since the first film A New Hope was released in 1977, and said he had always wanted a model of the robot for his collection.

Home from home for R2-D2 with his creator Mark Gibson and his eight-year-old son Rocko.

“It’s one to one, bang on size. I went through all the forums so I could get the right dimensions,” he said.

“I had to do one or two hours here and there on the project, that’s why it took so long. I have never had a week on it.”

And part of R2-D2 has been signed by Kenny Baker, the actor who originally played him, just weeks before he died in 2016, forging a special connection with Star Wars history.

