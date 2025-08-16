Tattersalls has unveiled a glittering entry for its prestigious Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale - one of the racing world’s most highly anticipated bloodstock auctions.

This year’s catalogue numbers 537 lots, with the progeny of world leading sires including Newmarket-based Dubawi, Frankel, Kingman and the likes of Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars and Wootton Bassett accounting for more than 40 per cent of the offering.

Among the likely stars on offer are local breeder Kirsten Rausing’s Frankel brother to her six-time Group 1 winner and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinista.

The Frankel filly bought by Amo Racing Ltd for 4.4million guineas at last year's Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1. Picture: Tattersalls

The colt’s year-older sister sold to Amo Racing for 2,500,000gns at last year’s record-breaking renewal at Park Paddocks.

Dual champion sire Frankel, who stands at Cheveley’s Banstead Manor Stud is also represented by half-sisters to the likes of champion sprinter Battaash and Luxembourg, as well as colts out of Group 1 winners Con Te Partiro, Glass Slippers and Precieuse, and fillies out of Sea La Rosa, Villa Marina and Wonderful Tonight.

Newsells Park Stud is offering a Frankel brother to the filly who topped last year’s sale at 4,400,000gns.

Other notable pedigrees that catch the eye include a half-sister to Field Of Gold by Ghaiyyath, a Blackbeard half-sister to Goliath from Ballintry Stud and a colt by Too Darn Hot a half-brother to Via Sistina, offered by Baroda Stud.

Last year’s sale saw the Book 1 market reach unprecedented heights, with turnover of 127,823,000gns.

Three of the highest priced lots in Book 1 history changed hands in 2024, led by the aforementioned Frankel filly with Newmarket-based Amo Racing leading the buyers with a 25-lot haul totalling 22,940,000gns.

“This year’s elite collection of yearlings is expected to attract a wide cast of international and domestic buyers, drawn not only by the exceptional quality on offer but also by the industry-leading £25,000 October Book 1 Bonus,” said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony.

“Now in its tenth year, the bonus is rapidly approaching the remarkable milestone of £10 million paid directly to owners in bonus prize-money. Combined with the outstanding quality of the yearlings, it presents a compelling proposition for any potential purchaser.”