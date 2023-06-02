A state-of-the-art cheerleading gym is set for a grand opening in Newmarket next month after moving from its previous home in Soham.

Vogue Athletics, a not-for-profit organisation, aims to build on the success of five years in Soham with much larger premises at Unit 6 at the Oaks Park business hub in Newmarket.

Vogue owner Michael Cave will be bringing about 120 athletes with him from the Soham gym and is aiming to double that number with newcomers from Newmarket and beyond.

Vogue Athletics is set for a grand opening in Newmarket next month after moving from its previous home in Soham. Picture: iStock

The gym caters for members from three years old to adult and will have classes every night of the week from 4pm onwards.

Vogue takes its role as a Community Interest Company very seriously and plans to run soft play sessions for children up to five years and also support groups for youngsters with special educational needs.

Brand new equipment will include a full-size nine-panel sprung floor, a brand new trampoline track and power tumbling rod track, dead floor, aerial hoop rig dancing studio, climbing frames and more.

A team of experienced coaches will be dedicated to help all the athletes achieve their personal goals and reach their full potential in cheerleading, tumbling, parkour and dance.

The gym will officially open on Friday July 28 at 6pm, with an all-day open gym the following day between 10am and 4pm when the public can have a look round and stay as long as they like.

For information about joining Vogue or for more information go to info@vogueathletics.co.uk or to book a free trial at the Soham gym in Regal Lane before it closes go to www.vogueathletics.co.uk/book-online