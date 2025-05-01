A multi-million pound state of the art community diagnostic centre (CDC) was officially opened today at Newmarket hospital.

Town MP Nick Timothy was on hand to do the honours with Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive officer of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust which runs the Exning Road hospital.

The purpose-built unit has been in operation since December but today’s ceremony offered a chance for a tour of its facilities which offer patients a wide range of diagnostic tests, such as MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound scans, as well as cardiology and lung function tests. And the unit has direct links with both West Suffolk and Addenbrooke’s hospitals as well as the Royal Papworth, the UK’s leading heart and lung hospital, so scans can be sent electronically as quickly as possible.

Dr Ewen Cameron and Newmarket MP Nick Timothy officially open the new community diagnostic unit at Newmarket Hospital watched by, from left: Val Dutton, a public governor of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Cllr Carol Bull, Sue Wilkinson, the trust's chief nurse and Newmarket mayor Cllr Philippa Winter

It is estimated that the CDC will carry out approximately 100,000 tests a year, and according to Dr Cameron it is already reducing waiting times which is some areas have been cut by half.

“This is not only improving improve outcomes for patients but also helping to tackle health inequalities,” he said.

Mr Timothy said the unit was a model for the future. “While we do need big facilities, it is important the NHS remains in the community and is accessible to people of all backgrounds.”

The unit’s MRI and CT scanners are the most advanced currently available. Specially designed by General Electric together they cost around £2.7 million. They provide some of the highest quality images in the east of England in rapid time, using artificial intelligence.

The interiors of the CDC have also been designed in consultation with the local community, staff, and patients to ensure it provides a comfortable experience while reflecting the town’s proud horseracing heritage and scenic countryside. Ambient lighting helps patients relax with specially designed ceiling panels reflecting calm countryside scenes.

In its first 100 days of operation, the CDC has seen more than 6,000 patients and conducted almost 8,900 diagnostic scans and tests.