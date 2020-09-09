State-of-the-art equipment from the Animal Health Trust to go under the hammer

State-of-the-art equipment used by veterinary surgeons at Kentford's now closed Animal Health Trust is to go under the hammer as liquidators try and claw back losses made by the charity.

American-based company Gordon Brothers has been taken on by the trust's board to sell off equipment from its headquarters, which was just outside Newmarket , after thecharity folded in July .

Specialist items up for sale include a CT Scanner, which has a starting bid of £35,000, and an MRI machine with an opening bid of £30,000.

And also among the 590 items for sale is a four section horse exercise carousel, as well as a horse treadmill, cat and dog muzzles, x-ray machines, surgical equipment, office furniture, and kitchen equipment.

Simon Bamford, Gordon Brothers' valuations and industrial director, said he was expecting significant interest in the sale.

The action will close at 3pm on October 1, with a second sale of a large quantity of laboratory and research equipment along with agricultural machinery to take place later that month.

The organisation was one of the Newmarket area's major employers, but shut in July after an attempt to attract a major donor earlier in the year failed.

When the cash-strapped charity shut in the summer more than 200 people lost their jobs. When the closure was announced, a trust spokesman said: "The decision to cease operations has been reached after several months of trying to secure funding."

The spokesman added: "Although substantial progress was made, the charity has been unable to secure the significant funds it needs to have a long-term viable future."

The internationally-renowned charity, which was established 78 years ago, carried out pioneering work in the diagnostics, treatment and prevention of disease and injury in dogs, cats and horses.

