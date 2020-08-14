Staff at Newmarket’s Tesco Extra store have publicly thanked their boss for the support he has given them and their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their show of gratitude was sparked by customer adviser Patrizia Wigham, who summed up what staff felt about manager Alistair Thomson in a letter to the Journal.

Patrizia, who is also a union representative at the Fordham Road store and has worked for the company for some 30 years, said: “We are so lucky to have such great man in charge of our store.

Tesco Extra manager Alistair Thomson, centre, gets the thumbs up from staff members.

"He is so good to the staff, always caring for us and very fair, especially in this hard time with Covid-19. We can’t fault him, so understanding and also very kind with the customers, very approachable and a great business man.

"His heart is in the right place and he has done so much for charity in this town and surrounding area.”

Mr Thomson has been at the helm of the store since it opened five years ago after starting in Newmarket in the previous branch.

Tesco community champion Zara Reynolds-Peirce added: “He is a boss in a million. He always has our best interests at heart and has been at the forefront of the store’s efforts with the Jockey Club to look after the community during the pandemic.”

