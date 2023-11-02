A bonfire and firework display planned for tonight to help raise cash towards a minibus for a village primary school has been postponed because of concerns over Storm Ciaran.

The bumper event, including a fairground, light-up toy stall and food, bar and hot drinks, was set to start at Kettlefields School in Dullingham at 5.30pm this evening but it has now been switched to Monday at the same time with the bonfire lighting at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm.

The event has been organised by the school’s PTA to give a boost to its campaign to raise £20,000 to buy a minibus to take pupils to events and on trips without costly coach hire.

Pupils at Kettlefields primary school in Dullingham are well on board for the school’s minibus fund-raising campaign

“We rely on parents to to help take children to sports events which can be a challenge for working parents so we have to book coaches which is difficult because of limited availablity and expense.

“Last year it cost £5,000 for the coach to take one class to ten weeks of swimming lessons alone, up from £2,000 the previous year which is unsustainable long term,” said a school spokesperson.