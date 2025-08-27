A lane of the A14 is shut after a car overturned, crashed into a ditch and caught fire.

Police were called at 7.35am to the westbound carriageway at Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, following reports of the incident.

The fire service also attended as the vehicle caught fire, but this has since been extinguished.

Vehicles queuing on the A14 at junction 41 following the incident. Picture: A14 Traffic Cameras

One lane is closed while recovery work takes place.

National Highways have also been called as there is damage to a road sign and the road surface.

The AA Traffic Map is showing long delays in the area.