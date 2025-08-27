Stretch of A14 closed at Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, after car overturns and catches fire
Published: 08:58, 27 August 2025
A lane of the A14 is shut after a car overturned, crashed into a ditch and caught fire.
Police were called at 7.35am to the westbound carriageway at Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, following reports of the incident.
The fire service also attended as the vehicle caught fire, but this has since been extinguished.
One lane is closed while recovery work takes place.
National Highways have also been called as there is damage to a road sign and the road surface.
The AA Traffic Map is showing long delays in the area.