A stretch of the A14 was shut in both directions after two separate crashes on the two carriageways.

National Highways posted on X at 6.27pm saying traffic was being held on the westbound carriageway around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, after a collision, while on the eastbound route in the same area two of three lanes were closed.

A police spokesperson confirmed there had been crashes in both directions and advised motorists to find alternative routes.

A stretch of the A14 around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, is shut in both directions after two separate crashes. Picture: National Highways

It is believed multiple vehicles are involved in the separate collisions.

The closures ere in place to facilitate recovery of the vehicles, the spokesperson said.

National Highways said the ambulance service is at the scene and there was three miles of congestion on approach to the incidents in both directions, which caused around 30 minutes of delays.

By 7.03pm, Highways said the westbound carriageway had reopened while the eastbound closure was down to one lane.

However, delays had increased to 45 minutes and four miles of congestion.