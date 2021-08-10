Taxi drivers in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds have agreed to go on strike over a West Suffolk Council policy which states that all taxis must switch to wheelchair accessible vehicles.

The strike, which will include a mass demonstration by taxi drivers outside West Suffolk Council offices in Bury, will take place on Monday.

Today, the council has ordered a review in to its policy in response to the planned strike action.

Taxi drivers have agreed on strike action.

Strike action was agreed at a meeting held at Rowley Mile’s car park on August 6, with dozens of drivers voicing their anger at changes which are set to cost each of them up to £20,000.

Gordon Playford, one of the drivers who organised the meeting, said: “They’ve not consulted us or even shown the courtesy of meeting with us. There has been zero dialogue and we’re being ignored.

“It would cost £20,000 to buy one of these vehicles, and I have five years left until retirement. Even if I had that sort of money sitting around it wouldn’t be worthwhile.

“They don’t seem to care how it affects people and their livelihood.

Rob Dorling, a driver who owns a vehicle compliant with the accessibility rule, said: “Our handbook was revised in October to bring in this rule, and the licensing department have been refusing licences for some drivers with saloon cars since May, but who made that revision to the handbook and under what authority?

"Were the public or the trade consulted and was a risk assessment undertaken for whether the elderly can even use these large vehicles?”

The demand for these vehicles is very low and some elderly customers can't even climb the steps to get in.

“The council has said its a national directive, but it isn't. They’re playing with our livelihoods.”

Taxi driver Annalisa Hirst-Astle added: “If there are any solicitors in the Newmarket area who would be interested in discussing this with us, they can contact me at hirstastle@btinternet.com”.

West Suffolk Council announced its review earlier today, with Cllr Andy Drummond commenting: "As a Council, we are committed to helping taxi drivers achieve high standards of service, ensuring communities have confidence in the trade's professionalism and integrity.

“We will be carrying out a review to ensure the service matches the needs of all taxi users and that people with disabilities are not discriminated against."

