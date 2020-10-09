Staff at a small stud in the Fens just outside Newmarket have been celebrating after their yearling colt landed a 2.7 million guineas jackpot at Tattersalls premier yearling sale on Tuesday.

The colt was bred at Pantile Stud owned by well-known Soham businessman Colin Murfitt and is the seventh foal produced by his mare Galicuix, a daughter of Galileo, he bought for just 8,000 guineas in 2013, who has bred five other winners, including 2016 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold.

By Cheveley-based stallion Kingman, the colt, known as Goofy at the stud where he was bred, was bought by bloodstock agent Oliver St Lawrence on behalf of Fawzi Nass and Bahraini interests and consigned by Robin Sharp’s Houghton Bloodstock, based in Hundon, near Sudbury, on behalf ofPantile Stud.

Lot 174 bred by Colin Murfitt’sPantile Stud in Soham in the sales ring at Tattersalls. Picture: Tattersalls

Stud manager Bo Hicks-Little who was at the sale ring, with her two sons, to watch the colt being soldsaid: “It was so exciting. We believed he was a 750,000 guinea horse but this was beyond our wildest dreams. To reach a million would have been fantastic.

She added: “He has never put a foot wrong. He is a super star, and not just physically, he is so mentally strong too, he is such a professional. He was a late April foal and we had a bad night when he was born as we nearly lost the mare. We had to bottle feed him for 24 hours.”

Pantile Stud’s yearlings always go to Houghton Bloodstock for the last eight weeks of their sale preparation and consignor Robin Sharp was also thrilled with the sale.

“That is the best price for Houghton , our previous best was 500,000 guineas last year,” said Mr Sharp.

“I am delighted for Colin, he has been a friend and a client for a long time. This is a lovely, lovely colt.”

“He has taken his prep so well and he is so much like Kingman, which is what I think made people take notice of him. He really stood out and is a class-looking horse.

“It is unbelievable, you always approach sales with an amount of trepidation, especially this year. But this is what makes this game – it is like snakes and ladders.”

Mr Murfitt joked: “I’d have gone to Kingman with the mare sooner but they wouldn’t have This is all down to Bo.

“She’s done it all; she’s foaled this colt, slept with him and did everything.

“Galicuix did not have a foal this year, but she’s in foal to Too Darn Hot. I keep my horses on good black fen land and it’s clearly good for them.”

Among those congratulating Mr Murfitt, who created Pantile Stud from a derelict farm, was former professional footballer turned Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones who he had brought in to be president of Soham Town Rangers when he owned the club.

Mr Jones tweeted: “Congratulations to my old mucker on the £2.7m he sold his horse for today.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket