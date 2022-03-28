A talented teenage designer has been celebrating victory in a prestigious competition.

Seventeen-year-old John-Oswald Crichton was one of eight fashion and textile design students at King’s Ely to be shortlisted in the national Stitch Festival dressmaking competition, which was held as part of the Stitch Festival at London’s Business Design Centre earlier this month.

John-Oswald, who is in Year 13 at King’s Ely Sixth Form, was voted the winner of the teenage evening wear category of the competition with the dress he designed and which was modelled on the catwalk by Thea Allinson, who is also in Year 13 at King’s.

John-Oswald Crichton

The judging panel was made up of dressmaking and textile experts Esme Young, Lisa Comfort, Nerrisa Pratt and Mark Francis.

John-Oswald joined King’s Ely Junior in Year 6 and is studying textile design, mathematics and biology at A-level. He hopes to go on to study fashion design at the University of Leeds.

“I am delighted to have won, especially in a category which had so many strong entries,” he said. “It was such a fulfilling experience to see my garment on the catwalk. It was great to see it move on the human form, as well as seeing the reactions from the crowds. I don’t think I will ever forget the experience”.

He was shortlisted alongside Maria Jago De La Cuerda, Emilia Decker, Kitty Carr-Lake, Disa Hellyer, Elanda Cundy, Chloe Skoulding and Meghana Gurung, with each student asked to provide information about the garment they had produced.

And his winning design, along with another garment he made, have been on display in the Royal School of Needlework’s (RSN) For Worship and Glory II exhibition in Ely Cathedral which opened in January, and in which King’s Ely’s GCSE and A-level textile design students were invited to showcase their work alongside designers from the RSN.

“It is so inspiring to have your designs alongside the work of highly skilled artists and experts from many different fields of design,” he said.