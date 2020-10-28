Lighting and security cameras have been installed at the newly opened skatepark marking the completion of a three-year project initiated and lead by students at Newmarket Academy.

Fund-raising for the project to replace the existing structure began in 2018 and the students developed the bespoke design with contractor, Gravity Engineering Ltd.

The free flowing all-in-one concrete space with a new bowl feature, was completed at the end of August.

Skatepark pioneers: Cole Sebastian, Oscar Brown, Meghan Conti-Lamont, Daniel Beynon, Ed Carter, Ethan Eagling and Leon Traherne

The cost of this first phase was £192,000 meet by contributions from West Suffolk Council, Orbit Housing, Anglian Water and Godolphin.

The second phase, including new and upgraded lighting, security cameras and bins is now complete and will allow year round use.

This phase cost £43,000 and was met by contributions including £5,000 from Newmarket Town Council, Suffolk County Council locality budget funding of £6,747 and £5,000 from Cllr Rachel Hood and Cllr Andy Drummond respectively, and a total of £6,555 locality budget funding from councillors Hood and Drummond and their fellow Newmarket district councillors Michael Anderson, James Lay, Robert Nobbs and Karen Soons. The balance was met by West Suffolk Council capital renewal funding.

Nick Froy, principal of Newmarket Academy, said: “I am delighted that the students are enjoying the fruits of their years’ of effort.

"They have worked incredibly hard with the support of the Orbit housing group, Anglian Water, Godolphin, and the town, district and county councils to make this plan come to life and in so doing contribute to the improvement of our town and provide our young people with a skatepark.

“I am so proud of their vision, commitment and resilience.”

