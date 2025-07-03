Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Newmarket Academy students step out in style at their end of year prom

By Alison Hayes
alison.hayes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 03 July 2025

Newmarket Academy’s Year 11 students said farewell to their school in style on Thursday.

Bedford Lodge hotel was the venue for the school’s annual prom celebration, when more than 100 students dressed to impress as they made it a night to remember from the start, arriving in a variety of ways.

Rosie Dudgeon came with dad Simon in a fire engine while Zachary Cox and Elsie Paynter stepped out of a Ferrari. Ryan Clayton arrived by motorbike while Esme Arnolda rode in on horseback.

Zachary Cox and Elsie Paynter
Students from Newmarket Academy gather for their end of year prom at the Bedford Lodge hotel and spa
Lola Gimblett and Tegan Pasley
Alex Carter, Addy Aiyepe and Theo Williams
Simra Miah
Newmarket Academy Prom 2025 Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Newmarket Suffolk. Picture Mark Westley
Maisie Burch and Jack Woods
Esme Arnolda arrives on horseback
Libby North, Elsie Paynter, Ella-May Francis, Zoey Friend, Issie Gash and Lucy Atkins
Rosie Dudgeon with dad Simon
“Once again, our Year 11 Prom was a very special experience for our young people, their families and our staff. Thank you to everyone who gave our really fantastic Year 11s a great send off,” said academy headteacher Martin Witter.

“Thank you to their parents and carers for their support over the past five years and a massive thank you to all our partners who made this event possible, with a really special thank you to all the staff at Bedford Lodge for hosting Newmarket Academy again.”

