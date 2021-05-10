A couple will be attempting to run 100km later this month to raise funds in memory of an Exning schoolgirl who died as the result of a brain tumour when she was just 10 years old.

Sophie Bell would have been celebrating her 18th birthday this year and to mark what would have been a very special milestone, Nicola and Jonathan Saunders will taking part in the London to Brighton ultra challenge on May 29.

The couple are close friends of Sophie’s parents, Lisa and Andy, who set up the Sophie’s Smile fund to raise money for research into brain tumours and to remember the little girl they described as ‘beautiful inside and out with the ability to light up a room with her smile’. Their fund-raising has been supported by their friends and volunteers, and has included five annual Christmas fairs held in Exning. In all it has raised more than £120,000.

Nicola and Jonathan Saunders are taking part in 100km London to Brighton Run at the end of May to raise money for Sophie's Smile. Picture by Mark Westley

“When I started running, Sophie asked me to do a marathon,” said Nicola. “I did the Paris Marathon in 2013 but she died in December 2012 so wasn’t here to see me do it.

“Sophie never complained, never felt sorry for herself, instead she fought hard with determination, courage, a smile and extreme kindness but sadly she finally lost her battle.”

She added: “This summer Sophie would have turned 18, we wanted to mark this milestone with our biggest ever challenge and raise funds for the Sophie’s Smile fund in the hope that one day no families will have to go through what they have. Sophie may not have been with us for long but she made a huge impression on all of our lives.”

Sophie Bell

The capital-to-coast run starts in Richmond Park and finishes at Brighton racecourse and the couple, who live in Barley Close, are in no doubt as to just how tough it will be.

“Just finishing would be an achievement,” said Nicola, who has already worn her way through three pairs of trainers as the couple have built up their training regime to running a marathon every Saturday and a half marathon every Sunday.

They are hoping to complete the run in 14 hours and raise around £2,000 for the charity if everything goes according to plan.

To support their effort go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-saunders16

