Over 900 people from the health and care sector in Suffolk and North East Essex are expected to attend an exhibition in Newmarket tomorrow.

The 'Can Do Health and Care' Expo2022 will welcome visitors to the Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket from 9.30am onwards.

This event will mark the next stage in the journey for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System as the new NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) and a statutory Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) will also be established on the day.

Susannah Howard, event organiser and ICP Director. Picture: NHS Suffolk and North East Essex (57672236)

Event organiser and ICP Director, Susannah Howard, said “Expo2022 is an opportunity for everyone in our Integrated Care Partnership to come together and share the breadth of fantastic work going on across the system to improve the health and wellbeing of local communities.

"The day will involve around 120 exhibitors across five exhibition zones plus a range of workshops and demonstrations.

"The focus of the day is on experiences which will include performances by the Hadleigh Community Choir, a virtual dementia experience and even a ‘Human Library’ where people will be able to gain insight from those who are unconventional or stigmatised, by borrowing a human book and asking them questions.”

Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex. Picture: NHS Suffolk and North East Essex (57672243)

The expo will feature five zones with various workshops covering themes of technology, communities, workforce and net-zero with demonstrations of virtual wards and robotic surgery.

There will also be keynote speeches from Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of NHS Confederation and Dr William Bird, MBE as well as the inaugural meetings of the new ICB and ICP.

Members of the public are welcome to attend to observe those meetings, which will be live-streamed via YouTube.

Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex, said, “Our health and care system in Suffolk and North East Essex has a strong reputation for collaboration and innovation.

"The Expo showcases the amazing local work that is making a positive difference to people’s health, both now and in the future.

"As we emerge from the pandemic our resolve to improve outcomes for our population has never been stronger, and the Expo is a great way to exhibit that commitment.”

For more information including the event programme and how to access the live stream meetings taking place visit sneeics.org.uk.

Organisers remind those feeling unwell or experiencing cold-like symptoms to not attend the event. Delegates are also encouraged to self-test if possible in advance.