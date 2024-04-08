A Newmarket man was arrested after an upskirting incident in a city centre.

A camera was spotted being held up a woman’s skirt in Burleigh Street, in Cambridge, at about 1.15pm on Saturday.

Officers in Fitzroy Street were alerted and a 27-year-old man, of Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent.

He was bailed until Friday, July 5.

DC Matthew Lander said: “Burleigh Street would have been very busy at the time of the incident so I am appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal directly to a witness who spoke to an officer but left without leaving any further details as we had to go and deal with the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 35/NT/12786/24.