A Suffolk man has been jailed for two and a half years after tricking teenage girls into sending him intimate photos as well as proposing online ‘sugar daddy’ arrangements.

Samuel Ward, 27, from Newmarket, 'relentlessly targeted' teenage girls and young women online with promises of payments he never intended on sending, nor had the means to do so.

Ward, who was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today, mocked up images of bank statements to mislead the females into sending the pictures, offering large sums of money which he would not then transfer.

Samuel Ward, 27, from Newmarket, was jailed for two and a half years at Peterborough Crown Court today after pleading guilty to 19 charges. Picture: National Crime Agency

After an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), officers were able to identify 18 victims of Ward’s scams, four of which were under the age of 18.

In total, Ward offered similar arrangements to 40 women and girls, 33 of which were in the UK, as well as six in the US and one in Ireland.

The hunt began with a report from a 17-year-old in Florida to U.S law enforcement, who then passed the information onto the NCA.

The girl was contacted by two separate Instagram accounts in May 2020, offering a ‘weekly allowance’ of $500 for sexual images and videos, which NCA investigators were able to identify belonged to Ward.

He used doctored images to show a fake bank balance of £98,606.80, and then directed the girl to send increasingly explicit pictures although never revealed his identity nor transferred any funds.

Another victim, aged 17 and who was known to Ward, was pressured by him to a total of 57 indecent images between November 2019 and March 2020.

iMessage chat logs revealed the girl’s nervousness to send the pictures, to which Ward replied ‘I have needs,’ and ‘If u loved me u would have made some kind of effort,’ as well as offering £10,000 for ten photos, sending £1 to prove he would pay her, which he never did.

Another 23-year-old victim was offered £3,000 for what Ward described as ‘non-explicit images,’ although he only sent £3 and claimed to have sent the full amount when the woman queried him on it.

Following his arrest, NCA investigators discovered that he was in his overdraft for the entirety of his two-year period of offending, and confirmed he had made the £3 and £1 payments.

Ward pleaded guilty to 19 charges in April 2023, including:

Twelve counts of fraud, relating to obtaining the sexual images without making the promised payments.

One count of possession of an article for use in fraud.

One count of malicious communications.

Three counts of making indecent images of children.

Two counts of encouraging the distribution of indecent images of children.

Adam Priestley, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Ward relentlessly targeted teenage girls and young women online with promises of payments he never intended on sending, nor had the means to do so.

“I would like to commend the victims who assisted our enquiries, including the 17-year-old from the U.S. who first reported Ward’s offending to the police.

“Her brave actions led to an international investigation that has seen Ward brought to justice, and identified many more victims of his abuse.”

As well as being jailed for 30 months, Ward was also handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.