The official tourism recommendation board Visit England has awarded Newmarket's National Horse Racing Museum with a gold accolade.

Announcements were made earlier today as to which attractions received the accolade in appreciation of the outstanding experiences they provide.

"We are delighted to receive the award, it shows what dedicated staff and volunteers we have here," said Anne-Marie Hogan, director for the museum.

To achieve the accolade the museum had to gain high scores in a variety of categories including customer service, facilities and overall customer experience.

The inspection was done in the style of a mystery shopper, meaning the locations in consideration for the award were not aware the visit was taking place at the time.

"We scored over 90%, the feedback we received was brilliant," added Anne-Marie.

Opened by the Queen in 2016 the National Horse Racing Museum is located in Charles II’s sporting palace and stables on Paget Street.

It is also home to an on-site restaurant, the Tack Rooms and has its own Bakery which is open to the public.

