Suffolk Police failed to stop a suspect's vehicle after a stinger was prematurely spread across the A14 in Newmarket damaging several cars.

Officers were using the stinger - a device to puncture tyres - to stop a vehicle at about 6.30pm last night near the junction with the A142 on the eastbound carriageway.

However, while preparing to deploy the device, it is believed two passing HGVs caused it to move into the carriageway and tyres on several cars were damaged.

The incident was on the A14 in Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller.

A police spokeswoman said all vehicles were off the carriageway by 10.30pm last night and there were no injuries.

She added police wanted to 'sincerely apologise to all those involved for the inconvenience caused'.

"An investigation will take place to determine the full circumstances of the incident," she said.