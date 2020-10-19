Suffolk policeman to face misconduct hearing after 'fake drugs' conviction

Suffolk Police will hold a special hearing into the actions of a former constable who admitted perverting the course of justice.

Daniel Jackson, 28, last month admitted perverting the course of justice after he prepared drug wraps, which were filled with granulated sugar, to be used as items seized at the scene of a roadside drug search.

At his hearing at Norwich Crown Court Jackson, of Gorse Close in Lakenheath, also pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after failing to properly investigate suspects in respect to offences relating to controlled substances and a large amount of cash in Newmarket .

Tomorrow's special hearing, which will be held before Chief Constable Stephen Jupp, will be held at police headquarters in Martlesham.

Jackson is set to be sentenced at the Norfolk-based crown court next month and he has been warned he is facing a jail sentence.

At the time of the offences Jackson was a serving police officer, but resigned from the force in July.

