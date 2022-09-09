Residents in Suffolk towns have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and writing messages.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the 96-year-old monarch, whose 70-year reign made her the longest reigning British monarch and the longest serving female head of state, yesterday.

The country has now entered a period of national mourning, and today Suffolk residents have paid their respects to the queen with floral displays.

Flowers laid at the Queen's statue in Newmarket. Picture: Francesca Fox-mcconnell

In Newmarket, flowers have been left at the foot of The Queen, Mare & Foal statue on Hamilton Road.

The monarch, a lover of horse racing and breeding, had a strong relationship with the town and was a regular visitor.

Residents began laying tributes last night following the announcement and they have continued this morning.

A floral display has begun outside Sudbury Town Hall

Tribute area at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

In Sudbury, flowers have been left outside the front of the Town Hall on Market Hill.

A message from town Mayor Ellen Murphy pinned into the noticeboard said: "It is with immense sadness that Sudbury Town Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th day of September 2022."

Meanwhile in Bury St Edmunds, a sign welcoming national mourning tributes has been placed outside St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

