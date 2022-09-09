Suffolk residents pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with floral displays in Newmarket, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds
Residents in Suffolk towns have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and writing messages.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the 96-year-old monarch, whose 70-year reign made her the longest reigning British monarch and the longest serving female head of state, yesterday.
The country has now entered a period of national mourning, and today Suffolk residents have paid their respects to the queen with floral displays.
In Newmarket, flowers have been left at the foot of The Queen, Mare & Foal statue on Hamilton Road.
The monarch, a lover of horse racing and breeding, had a strong relationship with the town and was a regular visitor.
Residents began laying tributes last night following the announcement and they have continued this morning.
In Sudbury, flowers have been left outside the front of the Town Hall on Market Hill.
A message from town Mayor Ellen Murphy pinned into the noticeboard said: "It is with immense sadness that Sudbury Town Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th day of September 2022."
Meanwhile in Bury St Edmunds, a sign welcoming national mourning tributes has been placed outside St Edmundsbury Cathedral.
