A Suffolk restaurant is at risk of closure after a chain announced it is making cuts.

Tasty PLC, which runs the Wildwood and Dim-T brands, will close about 20 loss-making sites after a ‘challenging’ start to the year.

It has branches in the High Streets of Newmarket and Ely, but it is not yet known which restuarants will shut.

Wildwood Newmarket, in High Street, which is at risk of closure. Picture: Google Maps

Tasty PLC currently operates 43 Wildwood restaurants and six Dim-T venues, two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues.

A spokesperson for the business said: “The use of a restructuring plan is considered the most effective means to reorganise the group to return it to profitability and secure its long-term future which should change the financial viability, profitability profile and long-term prospects of the group.”

The company’s financial performance was held back by underperforming sites which sparked the restructuring.

Wildwood Ely, in High Street, which is at risk of closure. Picture: Google Maps

It is expected the plan will improve earnings by £2.1 million. This comes as the business expects to confirm revenues of around £46.9 million for 2023, up from £44 million in 2022.

It has also trimmed its earnings loss to £900,000 last year from a £2.7 million loss a year earlier.

To fund the restructuring Tasty PLC has entered a £750,000 loan agreement with Bet365 shareholder Will Roseff.

The proposals will be discussed with the company’s creditors before a court hearing expected later this month.