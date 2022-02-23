A leading international horticulture supplier and Suffolk family business has been bought up in a £100m deal.

Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, based in Newmarket, will continue to be led by managing director Dave Carey with support from new non-executive chair Matt Atkinson and backing from Harwood Private Capital and OakNorth Bank.

The deal will see the exit of founding shareholders including former joint managing director, John Fothergill.

John Fothergill has stepped down as joint managing director. Picture by Mark Westley

Mr Fothergill's was founded in 1978 and had grown into a £50 million turnover business.

The company has offices in Australia and New Zealand and employs more than 250 people, supplying products to more than 3,000 retailers worldwide.

Dave Carey, managing director at Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, said: “The business my father Brian founded with Jeff Fothergill 40 years ago that myself, Aaron Whitehouse and John Fothergill have led for the last decade, has remained true to its family values while becoming one of the world’s leading seed brands.

Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, Newmarket. Pictured - John Fothergill, who has stepped down as joint MD. Picture by Mark Westley

"Those values, and our commitment to supporting our customers with the best possible product and service, will continue to be at the core of our offer as we enter into an exciting new era with Harwood Private Capital.

"I’m looking forward to working with the team as we target further growth across our international client base and the direct-to-consumer market.”

Dave Howes, Corporate Finance Partner in our Norwich office, said: “We’ve had the privilege of supporting the team at Mr Fothergill’s for the past two years and, in that time, have come to see first-hand the business’ growth potential.

"Homeware and gardening have seen a huge increase in sales since the start of the pandemic, and their continued strength makes businesses in the sector an ideal platform for investors looking to back established but ambitious brands.

"We wish all involved the best for the future as the firm continues to fly the flag for high-quality British brands on the domestic and international stage.”