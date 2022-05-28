A stud farm has gone on the market for offers in excess of £2m

Brickfield Stud, Exning, offers a principal house and stud, with 'development potential'.

A short distance from Newmarket training grounds, the main house features 11 bedrooms - and the complex also includes three flats, 34 stables and a 3.71 acre paddock.

Brickfield Stud, Exning. Images: Bidwells/Righmove

Etheldreda House is the substantial principal home.

The holding extends to six acres in total, a portion of which is established stud land with post and rail fencing and a mains water supply.

Agents Bidwells believe it also offers the opportunity for a residential or a mixed-use development scheme on the whole or part of the site (subject to planning).

It has 34 stables

Etheldreda House provides 8,836 sq ft of floor space but 'is in need of redevelopment'.

The rear of the house has been converted to a five bedroom home over two floors.

The main yard of traditional stables offers 19 boxes, a feed room and further facilities.

The back yard offers 11 boxes and the former stud yard provides four boxes.

Etheldra House

There are a further four timber stables, horse walker and exercise barn.

In addition there is also a two-bedroom loft conversion, a one-bedroom ground floor flat and a four-bedroom groom's cottage.

Agents Bidwells say it could be used for residential or mixed use development

It features a 3.71 hectare paddock

There is a horse walker and exercise barn

Unconditional offers are invited in excess of £2,000,000, subject to contract and excluding VAT