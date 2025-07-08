King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting Newmarket later this month.

The visit is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22 and residents are being invited to line the High Street to welcome the Royal couple to the town.

Charlotte O’Reilly, events manager for the town council, said: “We anticipate arrival to be around midday, so invite members of the public to arrive on the High Street from 11am and line the pavements to welcome their Majesties to Newmarket.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla who will be visiting Newmarket later this month

“Free parking will be available at The Severals Grounds, Bury Road or Tattersalls car park. Please note that a road closure will be in place affecting the High Street.

“We look forward to an exciting and memorable event for Newmarket and hope that as many local residents as possible are able to attend and represent the town.”

No more details about the visit have been released at this stage.

Earlier this year the Queen became royal patron of Newmarket’s British Racing School having visited the Snailwell Road school as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2023, four decades after Charles, then the Prince of Wales, opened the complex.

She has also followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by becoming patron of the town’s National Horseracing Museum.