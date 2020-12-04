Residents in Suffolk have awoken to find snow on the ground, with more on the way throughout the morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snow in the west of the county which is expected to be in place until 10am.

Residents in Newmarket, Haverhill and Mildenhall are set to be affected, as well as those across the border in Soham.

It said flooding and the possibility of slush on the roads may make driving conditions difficult.

Bus and train travel may also be affected, with travellers warned of increased journey times.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said roads across the county were gritted this morning after temperatures dropped overnight.

@BBCBreakfast here in Newmarket, Suffolk there was no mention of heavy snow and the roads have not been treated however the dog’s will love it pic.twitter.com/NVHAt1umA6 — Lisa Crissall (@newmarketgal) December 4, 2020

Has it been snowing in your area? Send your pictures to suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk or on Facebook here.

