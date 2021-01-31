The starting gun was fired in Newmarket yesterday as the race to dish out life-saving coronavirus vaccines stepped up with the opening of Suffolk's second superhub.

Pharmacists at the town's iconic Rowley Mile racecourse started giving out the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs, as part of the national effort to protect millions of the most vulnerable by mid-February.

The superhub will be capable of vaccinating thousands of people a week aged 70 or over and those who are clinically vulnerable, as well as front line heath and care staff within a 45 mile radius.

Pharmacist Adesina Ehindro vaccinating John Woodward. Picture by Mecha Morton

The mass vaccination centre, operated by Leeds-based online pharmacy chain Pharmacy2U, is currently running three days a week but will build up to a seven day operation when supplies allow.

Inside the centre patients go into the Millennium Grandstand, and once inside will be seated in the waiting area where they will be given information about the vaccine.

They will then be taken into a booth, where they will be given a vaccine by a healthcare professional, before being able to leave again.

Susan Nicholas getting her vaccination from Nurse Joanna Klimczak. Picture by Mecha Morton

John and Jill Woodard, of Wood Ditton, were some of the first to get their jabs at the new superhub.

And 78-year-old Michael Nicolas, of Newmarket's Fordham Road, was also at the centre getting the first Oxford shot.

"I'm very pleased," he said. There with his wife Susan, 77, he said: "Just to get the initial protection will be a great benefit for us."

Superintendent Pharmacist Phil Day. Picture by Mecha Morton

Newmarket is Suffolk's second mass vaccination hub, with one opening in Ipswich on Tuesday.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said urged people to attend a vaccination appointment when offered.

"It is really important that we get this vaccine out to as many eligible people as possible, and I very much hope people will take up the offer of a vaccination when invited to do so," he said.

Patients are directed into the Millennium Grandstand, where they will get their first dose. Picture by Mecha Morton.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at the site, said: “This is a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities get this vaccination and protect themselves against Covid-19.

“The NHS has been working above and beyond expectation for almost a year. We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and to continue the incredible achievements of the NHS.”

People living within a 45-mile radius of the racecourse and who are eligible for vaccination will receive a letter, text or email from the NHS with information on how to book an appointment and medical professionals are stressing that no-one should turn up without one.

AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture by Mecha Morton.

Newmarket, which at first was without a vaccination centre, will also have one set up at the Racing Centre, in Fred Archer Way.

Cllr Michael Jeffreys, the town's mayor, said the two centres opening was a 'significant step forward and good news for residents of the town'.

