Dullingham’s fete flourished in the sunshine at the weekend as visitors were treated to live music, cakes, a dog show and an exercise bike competition, to name but a few of the main attractions.

The fete, which coincided with a gin, cider, and beer festival, across the road at The Boot pub (see page 8) raised more than £1,600 for the parish church, while providing a thoroughly enjoyable day for all involved.

Fiona Wharton, treasurer for the parochial church council and one of the fete’s organisers, said: “It was a really good day with the sunny weather arriving just at the right time for us, and a band, called Little Band in the Corner, playing a show for free. There was lots of laughing, fun and cheerful faces. It was your typical village fete, with cake stalls, bric-a-brac, tombola, a raffle, games and a dog show.

Village green, Dullingham near Newmarket..Village fete and dog show. Little Band in The Corner. Picture by Mark Westley.

“We also had an exercise bike competition to see who could go the fastest for a full minute. It was a lovely day and we had plenty of crossover visitors from the pub festival, which was nice.”

Sunday’s fete was keenly anticipated by residents, with the previous year’s event having been cancelled because of the pandemic.

The funds raised will help the church towards its goal of around £20,000 for repairs.

