The project director for Sunnica's proposed 2,800-acre solar farm faced members of neighbouring communities for the first time last night in a meeting involving heated exchanges of views in Red Lodge pavilion.

More than 100 people filled the room for the meeting, which began with project director Luke Murray running through some slides showing the phases of the project, locations of battery compounds and decommissioning plans, while talking about the importance of tackling climate change and Britain generating its own energy, in an apparent attempt to tap in to concerns relating to the current conflict in Ukraine.

With the opportunity for questions then opened up to those present, emotions began to run high, with members of the public quizzing Mr Murray and Mr Nigel Chalmers, who was representing infrastructure and construction company AECON, who carried out the environmental impact assessment for the project.

Battery safety was a key issue and was discussed at length, with one person asking about evacuation areas and plans in the event of a fire, Mr Chalmers said: "We don't have an evacuation area defined as we believe our systems are effective and in the event of a fire our plans have shown the impact on air quality and how that would disperse and our modelling has shown that air quality levels would be within the Public Health England guidelines of what is acceptable."

Audience members pressed for details on the types and sizes of the batteries used but were rebuffed by Mr Murray, who said: "What we've aimed to do is to keep the technology type agnostic."

Mr Murray was pressed by an audience member on the air quality calculations in the event of a fire, and the fact that Sunnica must know what size and type of battery they are using in order to do any calculations and was asked if the plans and figures could be shared with the room.

The meeting was well attended, with battery safety details being top of the list of concerns raised.

"Can I take that away and get back to you?" asked Mr Murray.

Undeterred, another person asked: "It's a simple question, can we see the plan?"

Mr Murray responded: "The answer is no. We've made an indicative plan. We've made assumptions.

"The technology is changing and we are permitting the areas and we are doing that within the parameters we've set out. That's why I'm avoiding giving you numbers."

At one point an audience member had to be held back as he approached the front of the room while raising his voice and told Mr Murray, who had risen from his chair and backed away, that "these people are tired of your lot."

Other points raised included the loss of agricultural land, with some questioning Sunnica's mention of needing to provide British energy in Britain when the same logic could be applied to food.

While decommissioning plans were outlined at the meeting and gave a 40 year lifespan to the farm, some members accused the company of planning to drop the bill at the feet of local councils further down the line.

Interested parties have until March 17 to officially register their feelings on the project to the Planning Inspectorate via the website www.infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk

A protest march against the plans is to take place on March 20, setting off at 9am from Sainsburys lower car park on Recreation Way in Mildenhall.