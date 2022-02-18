A protest march against a 2,800-acre solar farm near Newmarket is to be attended by MP Matt Hancock.

The march, which will take place on March 20, will come just 11 days after Sunnica representatives meet local people for the very first time between 7pm and 9pm

The inaugural Sunnica involvement in a public meeting will take place at Red Lodge sport pavilion and comes weeks after the project had been approved as having adequately consulted local people.

Residents in local communities have been protesting against the plans.

The protest march will take place three days after the March 17 closing date for registering with the Planning Inspectorate as an interested party in the proposal.

In a recent statement, Sunnica Ltd said: "We are bringing forward our proposals for Sunnica Energy Farm to meet an urgent national need for new sources of renewable energy generation. Our site selection process assessments have found the sites to be a suitable location for a solar development of this size.

In preparing our application for development consent, Sunnica has undertaken an Environmental Impact Assessment which is included in its application documentation. This has considered the environmental impacts of the scheme. We’re aiming to bring about an improvement in biodiversity through this project, which will rest the land for a period of time.

We take safety extremely seriously and that is why we have prepared an Outline Battery Fire Safety Management Plan as part of our development consent order application. The Plan has been developed in consultation with the local fire authorities. If we were to receive development consent, this Plan will be updated to reflect the final project design.