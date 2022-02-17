Representatives of Sunnica Ltd, the company behind plans to build one of Europe's largest solar farms north-east of Newmarket, are to meet with members of the public for the first time.

Despite the Planning Inspector having already approved the amount of public consulting carried out by the energy firm, the company has arranged the meeting at Red Lodge sports pavilion on March 9 between 7pm and 9pm.

Members of the public are invited to ask questions about how the 2,800-acre construction might affect them, with local parish councillors, district councillors and MPs also invited to the meeting.

A community action group has been opposing the plans throughout the application process.

There is a March 17 deadline for interested parties registering with the Planning Inspectorate and putting forward their views.

Staff at the pavilion in Red Lodge have advised anyone who would like to know more or who may need help registering to call 01638 551604 or 01638 551257.