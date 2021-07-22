Tesco is collaborating with a terminally ill customer to raise money for the My WiSH charity.

Having already hosted a preliminary raffle and tombola at the store on Sunday to raise £260, a further event will be taking place this Saturday at Red Lodge Millennium Centre to generate more funds for the charity.

Newmarket Tesco’s Community Champion Zara Reynolds Peirce, said: “We’ll have music, food, a raffle, a bouncy castle and an auction at the Millenium Centre on the Saturday, in our family fun day, which will run from 12pm to 6pm, and we’re hopeful that we can raise a lot of money for this great cause.”

Tesco fundraiser for Mywish

Community Champions regularly engage with local communities as part of their role, undertaking good deeds and raising money for charities.

Read more: For all the latest arts, culture and events in Suffolk visit our ‘What’s On’ section

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket