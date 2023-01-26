A Newmarket retail boss has opened up about his own mental health struggles ahead of a major event in his store to raise funds for a charity aimed at helping young people facing similar challenges.

Alistair Thomson, manager of Tesco in Newmarket, is spearheading the store’s fund-raising effort for the Young Minds charity which starts tomorrow and runs throughout the weekend.

“Young minds is a charity very close to my heart having suffered with my own personal mental health for the best part of the last 20 years,” he said. “I have taken anti-depressant medicine for the last 12 years or so to manage my obsessive compulsive disorder but it has not been without its ups and downs,” he said.

“Three years ago I lost my cousin, Stuart Brown, who was 37, and who I was very close too, through suicide, and since then I have been really keen to do something to raise money for Young Minds as I believe it’s a charity that can make a huge difference to young people, who are struggling, by getting them the help when it matters.”

He added: “Doing the role I do, running a large supermarket with over 500 employees I see first hand the huge scale of the challenge we face and the impact that mental health has on so many. Not just those suffering themselves but family members, friends, and colleagues, who are also impacted by the crisis that we face with mental health.”

As well as the fund-raising events planned at the Fordham Road store this weekend, which include people running on a treadmill, raffles for a Valentine’s hamper, and other activities, Alistair is in training, with local endurance athlete and fitness expert Ben Blowes, for the Leeds half marathon which he plans to run in May in memory of Stuart.

To make a donation visit the store or go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-thomson19