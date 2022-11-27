Two charity fund-raisers have spotted themselves on the first page of the 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records book.

Newmarket dentist Troi Baxter, 28, and 49-year-old Kerry Bullen, of Burwell, who were running for Tom’s Trust, a charity which provides mental health care to children with brain tumours, as well as their families, broke the record for the fastest marathon with two females handcuffed together in last year’s London Marathon, with a time of three hours, 30 minutes and eight seconds.

“Kerry initially bought the book when it was first released a few weeks ago and didn’t think we were in it, only to find out this week that we are actually in it, on the very first page of their records. I’m not sure how she missed it,” said Troi.

Kerry Bullen and Troi Baxter hold the record for fastest marathon with two females handcuffed together

“We are so pleased to have smashed the record to become Guinness World Record Holders at such an amazing event, and it’s really exciting to have spotted ourselves in the book.

"We are so pleased to have raised £6,000 to support Tom’s Trust and all the incredible work the charity does.”

The extra challenge the two women set themselves in running aimed to represent the disabilities faced by children with brain tumours, which are the side effects of the life-saving medical and surgical treatments they have to undergo.

They spotted themselves in the first few pages of the 2023 Guinness World Record book

Kerry has three children, Olivia, 19, Alex, 16, and Ben, 14, and chose to raise money and awareness for Tom’s Trust because her children went to school with Tom Whiteley, in whose name the Cambridge-based charity was founded after he died at the age of nine in 2010 from a brain tumour.

“I’ll never forget the devastating letter we got from the headteacher when we learned Tom had died,” she said. “I had children the same age and I’ve been motivated to help the charity ever since.

“We wanted to do something that would on some level represent the struggles these children go through to recover from a brain tumour.

“Out of those who survive, the majority have lifelong disabilities as a result that need ongoing support.

"We wanted to do something big to draw attention to the charity and the help it gives these children and their families.”