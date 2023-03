More news, no ads

Police made an arrest after a crash which left a child passenger injured.

The incident was in Moulton, near Newmarket, this afternoon.

A spokesman for Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the driver blew 94ugs (81ugs evidentially).

Police made an arrest this afternoon in Moulton, near Newmarket, after a crash which injured a child passenger. Stock image

He was further arrested on suspicion of no insurance, no MOT and child neglect.