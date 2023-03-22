A suspected drink-driver has been charged after a crash that damaged a section of a flint wall in a village near Newmarket.

The incident was at the crossroads in Chippenham Road, Moulton, on Saturday, at about 1.50pm.

A man was arrested later that afternoon in connection with the crash.

A car destroyed a section of the wall in Moulton. Picture submitted (63148899)

Peter Reynolds, of Exning Road, Newmarket, was charged with driving over the limit, driving with no MOT, and driving with no insurance.

He is due to appear in Suffolk Magistrates' Court on May 30.

This would be the third time the wall had been damaged.

A call from village residents was made in September last year – which came just 18 months after another section had been damaged in a crash.