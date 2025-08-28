A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a car crashed and caught fire on the A14 — leaving one lane closed for 19 hours.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway of the A14 at Kentford, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, at 7.35am yesterday after a car overturned, crashed into a ditch and caught fire.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash on the A14 at Kentford. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Fire crews from Bury and Newmarket also attended and found a Peugeot 206 well alight at the roadside.

Wearing breathing equipment, firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze by 8.39am.

National Highways later took over the lane closure at 1.15pm as engineers carried out emergency resurfacing works after the fire damaged the road surface.

The lane reopened at 2.29am today.