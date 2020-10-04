A chef who found himself facing redundancy when the country went into lockdown in March started a new bakery business in Newmarket which is now booming.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ben Cockhill, who has 12 years’ experience as a chef, had been working at the Tack Room restaurant at the National Horseracing Museum but when he found himself at home he quickly put his culinary skills to work, baking celebration cakes, scones, tarts and other treats and put together a business plan for getting them delivered to customers.

Looking for premises to base his business, Ben knew there was a unit available at the museum in Palace Street and, with his partner Stephanie Yates, got it up and running in time for when the museum re-opened its doors to the public at the end of July.

Ben Cockhill and his partner Stephanie Yates of Stellar Catering.

“I knew the premises and that they were in a good position and, since, business has been booming,” said Ben. “And I have taken on two new members of staff who I am training up as bakers.”

His company’s name, Stellar Catering, is an amalgam of the names of his partner, and their three children Ella, Rebecca, and baby Alexander, who arrived in December.

Stephanie helps out with the administration and book keeping for the business as her day job is working in mental health for the NHS.

Ben works in the business six days a week and spends countless hours at home on his laptop sourcing suppliers and new ideas to help expand his enterprise, including supplying local restaurants and cafes and coming up with new ideas and promotions to keep the customers coming.

Meanwhile, word is getting around and Ben is developing a loyal following at his premises in the museum’s historic stable yard that was once home to racehorses trained for King Charles II.

“Last Saturday we had queues out the door at eight in the morning,” said Ben.

“People love the idea of picking up freshly baked bread, savories and cakes. Customers have told their friends and they have told their friends and business is booming.”

