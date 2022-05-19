The Princess Royal was at Ely Cathedral on Tuesday to unveil a table – created from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree – which has been dedicated to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

The giant black oak tree was found in a field at Wissington Fen in 2012, the year the Queen marked her Diamond Jubilee and, for the past decade, a team of privately funded specialist craftspeople have been working to create the 13 metre-long sculptured table, from the ancient bog oak, preserving it in perpetuity for future generations to admire and use.

It took a 14 ton excavator and two teleporters to extract the tree from the silt which had been its airless grave for thousands of years.

HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne visited Ely Cathedral to unveil the The Fenland Black Oak Project

But because once exposed to the elements the tree would have rapidly deteriorated, it had to be wrapped and reburied while those behind the project assessed all the logistical challenges associated with milling a tree of its size.

The initial plan was for the Jubilee Oak table to be exhibited in the cathedral’s Lady Chapel, but such was its size that it limited any other activities taking place so, instead, it has been located in one of the side aisles, running parallel to the nave, where visitors can feel the table and appreciate the size and craftmanship.

Information boards have been installed which detail the history of black oak and highlight elements of the 10-year project including its commemoration.

“Ely Cathedral sits prominently in the Fen landscape, a landscape that 5,000 years ago was dominated not by a cathedral, but by the most magnificent oak trees,” said the Dean of Ely, the Very Rev Mark Bonney.

“All that remains of these tress are pieces of black oak that Fen farmers find on a regular basis, though a piece as long as the Black Oak table, is truly remarkable, and its transformation into a magnificent table a stunning piece of craftsmanship.”

Hamish Low, who has led the project over the last 10 years, said he was delighted with the generosity of private donors, local businesses, charitable foundations and trusts, which had paid for the work.

“We are truly grateful to all those who have funded this project,” he said.

“In addition to the support that has come from the Building Crafts College in Stratford, London, who not only allowed the use of their workshop facilities but encouraged students from their cabinet making and woodworking courses to get involved.”

The table will be exhibited in Ely Cathedral until March 2023.