Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

More than 50 pictures of Christmas lights switch-ons in Suffolk from years gone by including guest appearances from Coronation Street's Antony Cotton, X Factor stars and Norwich City FC players

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 23 November 2020
 | Updated: 07:19, 23 November 2020

The switching on of a town's Christmas lights tends to kickstart its festive season – illuminating the streets with the sort of glow only associated with this time of year, and bringing its residents together to mark the merry occasion.

Like the majority of events which attract masses of people, this year's switch-ons have had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic – with many organisers holding 'virtual' events instead.

With that in mind, we've taken the opportunity to look back on some of Suffolk's switch-on events of years gone by to see how the occasions were marked, and the soap stars, musicians, sports personalities and local celebrities who've pushed that all-important button!

Lavenham Christmas lights switch-on 2010
Lavenham Christmas lights switch-on 2010

Brandon

Do you remember this Christmas light switch-on event from 2008?

Or can you pick out anyone you know from the crowd?

Brandon Christmas lights switch-on 2008
Brandon Christmas lights switch-on 2008

Bury St Edmunds

We've rifled through our sister paper the Bury Free Press' photo archive and found a bunch of pictures from Christmas light events in Bury St Edmunds from the past 12 years!

Over the years, not only has the town seen a number of familiar faces, such as MP Jo Churchill, help switch on the festive lights, but animals – often associated with the colder climes – including reindeer and penguins have featured in the celebrations on a few occasions.

Read more: VIDEO: Festive penguins kickstart the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Lights Switch-On celebrations (from 2016)

Gallery1

Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2008Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2008Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2012: Activities in the ButtermarketBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2012Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2011 .From left: Sinade and Chloe Game enjoy the fun of the fareBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2016. Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School on the main stage. Picture Mark WestleyBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2016. Penguins by Abbeygate. Picture Mark WestleyBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2016. MP Jo Churchill gets the honour of switching on the lights. Picture Mark WestleyBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2016. Picture Mark WestleyBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2016. MP Jo Churchill gets the honour of switching on the lights. Picture Mark WestleyBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2009. Pictured: County Upper School Girls ChoirBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2009Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2013. Penguins made a special guest appearance that yearBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2013. Reindeer at the celebrations of the festive seasonBury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2013Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2013Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch-on 2013

Clare

It certainly looks like there's been some festive cheer in Clare over the years!

Can you spot anyone you know in our pictures?

Gallery1

Clare Christmas lights switch-on 2011Clare Christmas lights switch-on 2008Clare Christmas lights switch-on 2013. Town mayor Adrian Osborne, with Rob Spivey and town clerk Sue Brotherwood helping 8 year old Toby Bullock from Long Melford Primary turn on the Christmas lightsClare Christmas lights switch-on 2013

Eye

We've found some Christmas lights photos from Eye dating back as far as 2005!

More recently, BBC Look East's Julie Reinger was the VIP guest who helped start the town's festive glow back in 2012.

Gallery1

Eye Christmas lights switch-on 2005Eye Christmas lights switch-on 2011Eye Christmas lights switch-on 2012 by BBC's Julie ReingerEye Christmas lights switch-on 2012 by BBC's Julie Reinger

Hadleigh

Let it go!

Just five years ago, in 2015, characters from Disney's Frozen, and Shaun the Sheep helped the mayor switch on Hadleigh's Christmas lights.

Hadleigh Christmas lights switch-on 2015
Hadleigh Christmas lights switch-on 2015

Haverhill

Scanning our sister paper the Haverhill Echo's photo archive, we found some cracking pictures of Christmas light events from Haverhill dating back as far as 2008.

Take a look at the gallery below, and you'll find photos of when Janey Lee Grace and Bobby Dazzler turned on the festive glow in the town in the last few years.

Read more: Christmas celebrations in Haverhill will get underway earlier this year (from 2019)

Gallery1

Haverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2008. Pictured mayor Les Ager with children next to Christmas tree in the marketHaverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2008Haverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2008. Pictured: Les Ager, Karen Steel and Sam with the winners of the Best Dressed shop staff, ArgosHaverhill Family Christmas Night 2019Haverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Bobby Dazzler leads the countdown to the switch on. Pic - Richard MarshamHaverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Pic by Richard MarshamHaverhill Christmas lights switch-on 2015. Singer, author, presenter and DJ Janey Lee Grace, aka the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, switches on the lights during the Family Christmas Night

Lavenham

Another local news star helped a Suffolk town feel festive, when ITV Anglia's Becky Jago visited Lavenham to switch on the lights.

Here she's pictured helping some local children turn on the illuminations in 2010.

Gallery1

Lavenham Christmas lights switch-on 2010 with Becky Jago from ITV Anglia. She gets some help pressing the button with (left to right) Ben Peacock, Chester Dimoglou, Hugo Dimoglou and Nina RackstrawLavenham Christmas lights switch-on 2010

Mildenhall

These youngsters worked as a team to switch on the Christmas lights in Mildenhall back in 2017!

Do you remember this?

Mildenhall Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture Mark Westley
Mildenhall Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture Mark Westley

Newmarket

Thanks to the photo archive of our sister paper the Newmarket Journal, we've found a bunch of photos of the special guests who've attended Newmarket's Christmas festivities over the years.

In recent times, the town has welcomed Coronation Street star Antony Cotton, X Factor winner Ben Haenow, and Hollyoaks actor and fellow X Factor alumni Ray Quinn to switch the lights on.

Read more: Coronation Street's Antony Cotton to switch on Newmarket's Christmas lights (from 2017)

Gallery1

Newmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2017 by Anthony Cotton of Coronation Street, Andy Drummond, town mayor, and Johnny Patch. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2017 switch on by Anthony Cotton of Coronation Street and Andy Drummond, mayor. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2018 and lantern parade. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2018 and lantern parade. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2018 and lantern parade. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2018 and lantern parade. X Factor winner Ben Haenow turns on the lights with mayor Rachel Hood. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2018 and lantern parade. X Factor winner Ben Haenow turns on the lights with mayor Rachel Hood. Picture Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Hollyoaks star and recording artist Ray Quinn turns on the Christmas lights. Picture by Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Picture by Mark WestleyNewmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Hollyoaks star and recording artist Ray Quinn turns on the Christmas lights. Picture by Mark Westley

Stowmarket

These photos from Stowmarket's celebrations date back more than a decade!

Do you recognise anyone in them?

Gallery1

Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2007. Pictured, from left, Frank Whittle, mayor, with Paul Morris from SGR FMStowmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2007Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2007Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on 2008

Sudbury

Pictures of Sudbury's festivities in the Suffolk Free Press' archive date back to 2010, but are also as recent as last year.

Whatever the year, it seems like dozens of people got into the Christmas spirit when the lights came on!

Read more: Bumper crowd attends Sudbury switch-on (from 2016)

Gallery1

Sudbury Christmas lights switch-on 2010Sudbury Christmas lights switch-on 2011Sudbury Christmas lights switch-on 2012Sudbury Christmas lights switch-on 2012. Mark Murphy, Paige Cordy, Mayor Jack OwenSudbury Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Picture: Russell Bone

Over the border in Norfolk...

Diss

Thanks to our sister paper the Diss Express, we have an abundance of pictures of switch-on events in Diss.

Over the years, dozens of famous faces have been welcomed to the town to press the button and start the festive illuminations.

Gallery1

Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2007Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2007Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2007 with Rick WakemanDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2008 by Norwich City footballers Darren Huckerby and Iwan Roberts, also pictured is Charlotte Cox, and Zacharia MitchelDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2008. Christmas tree on the MereDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2006. Rick Wakeman and the town's mayorDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2006Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2006. Diss Mere by Mike Nunn

These include BBC Look East's Mike Liggins, Norwich City FC players and Rick Wakeman of the band Yes, to name a few.

Read more: VIDEO: Part two of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on recap (from 2014)

Gallery1

Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Mark Bullimore PhotographyDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Mark Bullimore PhotographyDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2011Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2011Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2011Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2012 by Diss Town Football Club stalwart Des TebbleDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2012. Pictured are Diss Town Mayor Graham Minshull and Des Tebble turning on the lightsDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2012Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2018 by the cast of Dick Whittington. Picture by Mark Bullimore PhotographyDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2018 by the cast of Dick Whittington. Picture by Mark Bullimore PhotographyDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture by Mark Bullimore PhotographyDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2010Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2010 by Norwich FC goalkeeper Declan RuddDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Bollywood Sparkles performing in the Market Place. Picture: Mark BullimoreDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: Mark BullimoreDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2009Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2009. From left, Joe Trippett-Jones, Kimberley Harper-Collins, Mike Liggins and SantaDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2009. BBC Look East Presenter Mike LigginsDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2015Diss Christmas lights switch-on 2015. Ben Langley who was in the panto at the Theatre Royal switches the lights onDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2014. War veteran Duncan Slater, who has in recent years been made an honorary freeman of the town, switches on the lightsDiss Christmas lights switch-on 2013. Diss Town Mayor Neil Howard, Pete Gillings, Diss Carnival Queen Alice Cater and Father Christmas

Harleston

It was certainly a merry and bright occasion when the Christmas lights were turned on in Harleston last year!

These are just some of our pictures from that event.

Gallery1

Harleston Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Pictured are Faye Debenham, Queen Elsa and Parky switching on the lights. Picture: Mark Bullimore PhotographyHarleston Christmas lights switch-on 2019. Pictured are David Hoffman, Parky, Faye Debenham and Queen Elsa switching on the lights. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

All Suffolk NewsBury St EdmundsChristmasHaverhillIn DepthMildenhallNewmarketStowmarketSudbury Rebekah Chilvers