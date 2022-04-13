An eight-bedroom property which was originally the home of a champion racehorse trainer is up for sale for £3 million.

Mesnil Warren in Newmarket features a floodlit hard tennis court, an outdoor garden room and a self-contained two bed flat.

The property, which also boasts views over Newmarket heath, was originally the home of George Lambton, who trained horses for Lord Derby from the turn of the century until 1933.

Estate agents Savills, who are marketing Mesnil Warren, said Sir Edwyn Lutyens was commissioned to design a large extension to the house to provide extra guest bedrooms and further staff accommodation in 1925.

The current owners acquired the home in 2018 and completed significant renovations to it, Savills added.

Mesnil Warren is set back from Bury Road, behind a tall wall and with views over the heath and Warren Hill gallops.

It has extensive accommodation laid out over three floors, including a large self-contained flat on the second floor of the original house, featuring a sitting/dining room with a balcony.

On the ground floor, the kitchen has been combined with an adjacent room to form a large kitchen/breakfast/dining room, with direct access to the garden.

Meanwhile, the main drawing room has a tall, panelled ceiling, as well as an open fireplace and wide bays to the front and rear, which, together with the sitting room and family room, are all found via the reception hall.

"This is a superb house in a great setting with far reaching views over the Heath," property agent Ed Meyer said.

"Although it's a large house I particularly liked the main rooms on the ground floor which have grand proportions but retain the feel of a lovely family home."

The Lutyens wing was added to the north of the original house, with a kitchen, two interconnecting larders and an original built-in dresser on the ground floor.

On the first level within the Lutyens wing is a large reception room facing the garden - currently used as a gym - but has previously functioned as a billiard room and a music room.

It has an open fireplace and also has access to the gardens via French doors and a flight of brick steps.

The main bedroom within the original house features a fully fitted dressing room, an en suite bathroom and a connected bedroom or dressing room.

On this floor, there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom with roll top bath.

The remaining bedrooms are within the Lutyens wing and spread over two floors, accessible from a second staircase.

Outside, the property is approached through tall brick piers with a pair of remotely controlled electronic gates on Bury Road.

The shingled driveway winds through mature trees up to the front of the house where there is a large shingled parking area.

There is also garaging and a workshop/machinery store along with further parking at the property.

The floodlit hard tennis court is situated in front of the outbuildings, while gardens to the rear of the house feature a garden room with glazed doors facing south, a small orchard and an original lean-to greenhouse.

To find out more about this property, contact Savills on 01223 347261 or visit search.savills.com/property-detail/gbcarscas220081.