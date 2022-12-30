Residents of three housing complexes in Newmarket could see major improvement work starting next year.

These could include a new children’s play area and community hub at Icewell Hill using some of the land currently occupied by garages. Another possibility would be a newly created meeting square with seating.

The proposals are the result of two years’ of consultation by housing association Flagship, including a meeting with residents, councillors and lighting experts in March, after concerns were raised about security, lighting and the lack of parking for residents at Icewell Hill.

Icewell Hill in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The meeting was organised by town councillors Kevin Yarrow and Michael Anderson after which Flagship’s regeneration project officer, Georgie Holmes, said in her report to the town council: “We know that there are concerns about lighting across the estate, especially the impact it has on safety, security and anti-social behaviour.”

The association has since been working with lighting experts, Light Follows Behaviour, to pilot a new lighting scheme on the estate. Work began last month and Flagship hopes to officially launch the scheme early next year.

During the consultation, more than 400 people responded, giving 2,600 answers.

With only three per cent of residents being happy with the state of the on-site garages, many of which were empty and had become a hot spot for anti-social behaviour, Flagship demolished one of the rows which has provided more, much-needed parking space.

“Since 2020, we’ve been speaking to residents and the wider town to understand more about their community,” said James Payne, Flagship’s director of regeneration.

“We’ve heard many positives about living at Icewell Hill, and Churchill Court, and a number of concerns, too. We want to continue to shape solutions and improvements which will benefit the whole community.”